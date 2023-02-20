Russia unveils Tornado-S multi-target rocket system

"The Tornado-S control system unit allows for programming an individual flight assignment for each munition, which enables the combat vehicle to strike several targets in a salvo. The unit is based on a strapdown inertial navigation system and can assign each separate MLRS projectile a flight range and its trajectory. The precision-strike rockets have an effective range of over 100 km and the fire accuracy of Tornado-S projectiles is 15-20 times higher than that of the munitions used by the Smerch predecessor," the state tech corporation Rostec said in a statement.

At the IDEX 2023 international arms show, Russia also features 122mm Tornado-S projectiles capable of wiping out targets beyond terrain features (including back slopes and gorges) and in the mountains. The 57mm 53-UOR-281U high-explosive tracer shell is yet another Russian innovation unveiled at the IDEX 2023 arms show. The projectile is designed to engage aerial targets, unarmored hardware and manpower and is employed with a standardized combat module.

The IDEX 2023 international arms show is running in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on February 20-24. Russia’s integrated display stand is accommodated in a separate pavilion where leading Russian defense manufacturers feature over 200 full-scale types of weaponry, military hardware, munitions and combat gear.

MP/PR