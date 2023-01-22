  1. World
Ukrainian Su-25 plane, two HIMARS rockets downed by Russia

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – A Ukrainian Su-25 plane was downed by Russian air defense systems in the course of the special military operation during the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Russian air defense systems downed a Ukrainian Su-25 plane near the settlement of Antonovka in thee Donetsk People’s Republic. Apart from that, during the day, nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were downed near the settlements of Zmiyevka, Vladimirovka, Krasnorechenskoye, and Yagodnoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Urozhainoy and Novomayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye region, and Ochakovskoye in the Kherson region. Two HIMARS rockets were intercepted near the settlements of Rabotino and Molchanovsk in the Zaporozhye region," he said, according to TASS.

According to Konashenkov, a US-made HARM anti-radar rocket was intercepted near the settlement of Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye region.

