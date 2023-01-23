Russia says it destroyed US-made radar in Kherson area

"A US-made counterbattery radar, AN/ТPQ-36, has been destroyed on the Kherson axis near the settlement of Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," he said, TASS reported.

Since October 2022, Russia has been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including an assault against the Crimean Bridge, performed by Ukrainian intel services.

Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.

The United States and western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine since the start of the Ukraine war on February 24, 2022. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kyiv, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.

MNA/PR