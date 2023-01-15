Russia intercepts 8 HIMARS, Uragan rockets during day

"Air defense systems intercepted eight rockets fired from HIMARS and Uragan multiple rocket launchers near the settlements of Kremennaya and Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vasilyevka, Podgornoye, and Novomikhailovka in the Zaporohye region," he said, adding that Russian forces also downed two Ukrainian drones near the villages of Nikolskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Krasnorechenskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic.

According to the Russian defense ministry, as many as 372 Ukrainian warplanes, 200 helicopters, 2,882 drones, 401 air defense systems, 7,525 tanks and other armored vehicles, 982 multiple rocket launch systems, 3,836 artillery systems and mortars, as well as 8,052 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation, TASS reported.

A US-made M777 artillery system was hit by Russian forces near the settlement of Shlyakhovoye in the Kherson region in the course of counterbattery work during the past day, Igor Konashenkov added.

Ukrainian munitions depot and a repair base for multiple rocket launcher systems were hit by Russian forces on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman continued.

