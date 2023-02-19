US’ new sanctions to target Russia’s energy, defense sector

Bloomberg said on Sunday, citing its sources that

the future restrictions will cover Russia’s defense and energy sectors, financial institutions and a number of individuals. Apart from that, the United States is expected to take measures to thwart attempts at bypassing the anti-Russian sanctions by third countries.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said earlier that the United States and its Group of Seven partners planned to impose more restrictions by the anniversary of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. According to Nuland, the sanctions would apply to supplies of technologies to the Russian defense industry and high-technology equipment. She also said that the sanctions would also target those who help the Russian authorities to carry out the special military operation and bypass the existing sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Russia is under the pressure of endless sanctions of unfriendly states but is coping with them.

