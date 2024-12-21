  1. Economy
Dec 21, 2024, 3:20 PM

Iran exports over $8 billion minerals in 8 months: IMIDRO

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) says $8.8 billion worth of mining and mineral products was exported from the country in 1st eight months of current Iranian calendar year.

Iran exported $8.8 billion worth of mining and mineral products from March 21 to November 22, 2024, showing a three percent growth compared to the same period last year.

The report added that more than 41 million tons of mining and mineral products, valued at $8.799 billion, were exported from the country between March 21 and November 22, 2024, registering a 2 and 3 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The maximum export of mining and mineral products related to steel, aluminum, and copper products, IMIDRO noted.

More than 21 million tons of steel, aluminum, and copper products, valued at $6.767 billion, were exported from the country in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

