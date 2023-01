"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down five Ukrainian Air Forces’ warplanes in 24 hours," he said.

In particular, Russian aircraft downed Ukraine’s Su-27 plane in the area of the settlement of Lozovoye in the Kharkiv Region, Su-24 plane near the Izyum settlement in the Kharkiv Region, two Su-25s in Nikolaypolye and Novy Donbass, as well as MiG-29 aircraft near the settlement of Veseloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Konashenkov said.

MNA/PR