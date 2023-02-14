Xi vows to advance China-Iran strategic partnership

Xi Jinping made remarks in a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi who arrived in Beijing at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation on Tuesday morning.

"No matter how the international and regional situation changes, China will unswervingly maintain its friendship and cooperation with Iran and advance China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership," Xi Jinping told Ebrahim Raeisi.

He added that Beijing supports Iran in protecting its legitimate rights in nuclear issue.

Xi also emphasized Beijing's determination to deepen cooperation with Iran in the fields of trade, agriculture and infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, Raeisi was officially welcomed by Xi Jinping after arriving on a state visit to China.

After welcoming ceremony, Iran and China in a meeting of high-ranking delegations in the presnse of the two countries' presidents have signed 20 documents and memoranda of understanding to further expand cooperation in various fields.

According to the documents, Tehran and Beijing will improve cooperation in different sectors, including crisis management, tourism, communication and information technology, the environment, international trade, intellectual property, agriculture, exports, healthcare, media, sports and cultural heritage.

Speaking to reporters before leaving Tehran for Beijing on Monday, Raeisi said Iran and China have similar views on fighting unilateralism at the international level.

The visit marks President Raeisi’s first visit to China after taking office in August 2021.

