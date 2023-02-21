Iran's transactions with Africa rise by 22% in 10 months

Trade between Iran and African countries reached 2.33 million tons worth $1.18 billion in the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Jan. 20), registering a 14.82% and a 22.39% rise in tonnage and value year-on-year, respectively.

South Africa with 541,082 tons (up 10.18%) worth $293.63 million (up 33.82%) was the main trade partner during the period. It was followed by Mozambique with 349,305 tons worth $189.17 million and Ghana with 287,747 tons (down 44.43%) worth $152.62 million (down 51.92%), Financial Tribune reported.

Data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show Iran exported 2.24 million tons of goods worth $1.1 billion to the African continent during the period, registering a 13.47% and an 18.91% increase in terms of weight and value, respectively.

MNA/PR