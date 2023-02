The latest data released by the US Census Bureau show Iran exported $11.2 million worth of goods to the US during the period, registering an 833.33% rise.

Iran’s imports from the US stood at $45.5 million, up 15.77%, Financial Tribune reported.

Bilateral exchanges in December 2022 hit $5.3 million, up 60.6% compared with December 2021.

MNA/PR