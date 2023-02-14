Iran-China ties consolidation effective in regional security

Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday in Beijing.

He emphasised the need to develop the relations between the two countries in various economic, commercial, scientific, technological and cultural fields, saying that the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership document between Iran and China is an important step to establish peace and stability in the region.

The President described the trip of the economic and political delegations of the two countries to each other's capitals and the negotiations between the parties as important and effective in developing relations and added, "Despite the opposition of the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and China to the consolidation and development of the relations between the two countries, these relations have taken great steps with the favourable management of the two sides".

Raeisi also stated that Iran and China are friends in difficult times, and friendship in difficult times accelerates and facilitates ties in other days, and added, "Consolidation of these ties and friendships is effective in the security of the region and the world".

The President further welcomed the emphasis of the President of China on respecting the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as confronting unilateralism in the international system, and emphasised the need to confront the interference of outsiders in different parts of the world.

Raeisi also appreciated China's positive and constructive role in the sanctions lifting talks, and referred to the breaking of the agreement by the Americans and the failure of the European countries to comply with their obligations and said, "Westerners once again made a miscalculation regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran, unaware that Islamic Iran and its brave nation are more steadfast than ever before in the path of development and progress".

Pointing out that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to develop the relations between the two countries with the approach of mutual respect, the President clarified, "The development of relations between Iran and China has been moving forward, but what has been done is far from what should be done, and to compensate this backwardness, we should take greater steps".

Raeisi also welcomed the initiative of the President of China in presenting the Belt-Road plan and announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the implementation of this initiative.

Emphasising the development of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of agriculture, automobile manufacturing, mining, and tourism, as well as making the joint economic commissions more active, were other axes of the President's speech in the meeting with the President of China.

At the end, Raeisi praised China's cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic before producing a vaccine in Iran and said, "Fortunately, today the Islamic Republic of Iran has not only achieved self-sufficiency in this field by producing 6 COVID-19 vaccines, but has also become one of the few exporters of it".

In this meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping, referring to the development of China-Iran relations, described the implementation of the comprehensive document of strategic partnership between the two countries very effective in deepening relations between the two countries and said, "China firmly believes in the development relations with Iran".

The President of China went on to criticise the unilateralism and tyrannical behaviour of the Western countries in the international stage and added, "Unfortunately, these countries still insist on the wrong approach of the Cold War era, and this has caused damage to international norms and global peace and security".

Emphasising support for the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Xi Jinping emphasised the need to deal with unilateralism, foreign interference, and threats to security and stability in the region and the world.

Elsewgere in his remarks, the President of China announced the readiness of the Chinese government to support companies that are willing to invest in Iran and said, "The Chinese government is also willing and fully prepared to develop cooperation in the field of trade and transit and cultural relations with Iran".

Appreciating the positions and actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against terrorism, Xi Jinping further emphasised the need for the implementation of the nuclear agreement as soon as possible as one of the achievements of multilateralism approach to resolve disputes.

MNA/President.ir