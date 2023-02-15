Iran-Tanzania trade hits $70 million in 2022

The envoy made the announcement on the occasion of commemorating the 44th year since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the 40th anniversary of ties between the Iranian government and Tanzania in a ceremony held in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania’s Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation Minister Stergomena Tax graced the occasion and hailed the cordial relations between the two countries.

The Iranian envoy said trade had increased over the years due to the developing commercial and economic capacities of the two countries.

Alvandi affirmed that Iran is ready to expand cordial relations in all political, economic and cultural fields based on mutual interest, asserting that Iran is also ready to provide its capabilities to support Tanzania’s development efforts.

The minister noted that Tanzania will soon host the fifth round of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation between the two countries, Financial Tribune reported.

She assured the Iranian envoy that Tanzania is ready to host the Iranian delegation, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cordial ties and easing trade links, investment flows and cultural exchanges.

“Tanzania and Iran have enjoyed cordial relations and cooperated in areas such as health, education, culture and agriculture,” she said, expressing gratitude to the Islamic Republic for support.

“This was rendered through official development assistance directed at health, education, culture and agriculture, among other sectors. Tanzania remains committed to working closely with the government of the Islamic Republic to enhance bilateral relations for mutual benefit.”

The minister praised the work of the embassy during the tenure of the current envoy, noting that under his stewardship, the two countries have witnessed notable achievements in bilateral relations.

“Tanzania maintains unwavering support for the Iranian mission,” she asserted, emphasizing that ties between the two countries have been steadfast and growing year after year.

The minister noted that as friendly nations, they have supported each other bilaterally and internationally in the past 40 years.

