Feb 14, 2023, 8:00 PM

Iran, Zimbabwe review trade ties in agriculture

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Agriculture said that Iran and Zimbabwe exchanged views in the field of agriculture.

Seyyed Javad Sadatinejad made the remarks in a meeting with his Zimbabwean counterpart, calling for expanding cooperation in the areas of policy, economy, and culture.

Both sides discussed cooperation in technical knowledge, technology transfer, agricultural mechanization, pesticides, fertilizers, and caged aquaculture production.

Referring to Iran’s capacity in producing urea fertilizer, he said that Iran and Zimbabwe could utilize a barter mechanism for Iranian urea fertilizer and Zimbabwean sugar.

Iranian Minister of Agriculture described Iran’s expertise in technical knowledge as rich.

