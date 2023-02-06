Iran ready to dispatch relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in a videoconference with the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pederson.

During the call, both sides discussed the recent situation in Syria following the quake and political developments, including the Syria-Turkey talks.

Expressing condolences over the occurrence of Monday's earthquake and the severe human and material losses left behind, he stressed the need for the UN to mobilize countries and humanitarian NGOs to send humanitarian aid immediately.

He expressed hope that Syria's problems would be resolved peacefully and politically.

The UN envoy, for his part, explained about his recent consultations and trips to Western and Arab countries.

He also made comments on the measures and his efforts to continue holding Constitutional Committee meetings.

