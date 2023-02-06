Russia to dispatch humanitarian aid cargo to quake-hit Khoy

Officials of the Russian embassy in Iran announced that Russia will dispatch humanitarian aid for the victims of the earthquake-hit city of Khoy on Tuesday.

The reports suggest that the Russian humanitarian packages have entered Iran through the Armenian border and will be dispatched to Khoy city of West Azarbaijan Province.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the city at 9:44 pm local time on January 28. The epicenter was located 23 kilometers southeast of Khoy with a population of 175,000.

At least three people died and over 900 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake.

The earthquake caused 20 to 50 percent damage to buildings in 70 villages, according to the Governor of the West Azarbaijan Province.

