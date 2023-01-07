Police seize 1.7 tons of narcotics in SE Iran

Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said that the police forces have confiscated 1 ton and 621 kilograms of opium and 79 kilograms of hashish and heroin during the operations.

Some eleven smugglers have been arrested during the operations in the province, he noted.

Reportedly in early January, the police forces arrested five of the drug smugglers while seizing some 854 kg of illicit drugs, including 795 kg of opium, and 59 kg of crystal.

The country is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

