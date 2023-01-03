854 kg of illicit drugs confiscated in SE Iran

Ghanbari said on Tuesday that police forces of Iranshahr County, in collaboration with anti-narcotics police forces of Sistan and Balouchestan province, identified a smuggling gang that was trying to transfer opioid consignment from the border areas to the central parts of Iran.

He added that following an armed clash between the police and the smugglers, the police forces arrested five of the drug smugglers while seizing some 854 kg of illicit drugs, including 795 kg of opium, and 59 kg of crystal.

Also on Sunday, news sources announced that IRGC Navy forces busted 420 kg of opium in Chabahar waters.

Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past four decades.

