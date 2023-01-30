Over 11 tons of narcotics seized in S Iran

The head of the coordinating council for counter-narcotics in Bushehr said that 11 tons and 104 kilograms of narcotics have been confiscated from the smugglers in the province.

Aghil Khorramabadi added that the said amount was seized in Bushehr Province from March 21, 2022, so far.

Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past four decades.

