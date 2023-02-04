Iran's Q1-3 trade with OIC hit $39.7b: IRICA

According to the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the country's trade with OIC member states, excluding crude oil exports from the country, stood at 61.99 million tons worth $39.72 billion from March 21 to December 21, 2022, registering a 17.65% fall in terms of weight, but a 6.22% rise in value compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The UAE with 18.04 million tons (registering a 4.91% year-on-year rise) worth $17.42 billion (up 16.71%) was Iran’s top trade partner among OIC member states. It was followed by Turkey with 8.37 million tons (down 42.74%) worth $8.28 billion (up 5.75%) and Iraq with 15.02 million tons (down 40.79%) worth $5.39 billion (down 29.52%, Financial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports to OIC stood at 47.51 million tons worth $19.91 billion during the period, registering 20.45% and 0.44% falls in weight and value respectively.

