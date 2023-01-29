  1. Economy
Jan 29, 2023, 9:38 PM

Parliament Speaker:

Iran has $70 foreign trade despite US sanctions

Iran has $70 foreign trade despite US sanctions

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The Iranian parliament speaker Ghalibaf has said that Iran has more than $70 billion foreign trade in various sectors despite oppressive US sanctions.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the comments in a meeting with Salah Goudjil, Algeria's President of the Council of the Nation on a trip to the African country on Sunday afternoon on the sidelines of the 17th session of the conference of the Parliamentary Union of member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UP-OCI) on January 29, which will also last until tomorrow January 30. 

"Despite being under the oppressive US sanctions against Iran, today we have more than 70 billion dollars worth of trade in various sectors, while this volume with Algeria is only 100 million dollars, which is unacceptable," the Iranian speaker said.

Ghalibaf said that Iranians have a positive viewpoint toward Algeria as it has a history of fighting western colonialism and has experienced a revolution as Iran does.

He told the Algerian counterpart that Iran seeks the unity of the Islamic World against the illegitimate Israeli regime, stressing that the Palestine issue is still the number one priority in the Islamic world.

MNA/5695476

News Code 196785

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News