Iran has $70 foreign trade despite US sanctions

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the comments in a meeting with Salah Goudjil, Algeria's President of the Council of the Nation on a trip to the African country on Sunday afternoon on the sidelines of the 17th session of the conference of the Parliamentary Union of member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UP-OCI) on January 29, which will also last until tomorrow January 30.

"Despite being under the oppressive US sanctions against Iran, today we have more than 70 billion dollars worth of trade in various sectors, while this volume with Algeria is only 100 million dollars, which is unacceptable," the Iranian speaker said.

Ghalibaf said that Iranians have a positive viewpoint toward Algeria as it has a history of fighting western colonialism and has experienced a revolution as Iran does.

He told the Algerian counterpart that Iran seeks the unity of the Islamic World against the illegitimate Israeli regime, stressing that the Palestine issue is still the number one priority in the Islamic world.

MNA/5695476