Iran, Kazakhstan stress expanding annual trade to $3 bn

"One of the topics we discussed was the issue of transit and logistics and the Kazakh side's investment in the south of the country in Bandar Abbas," the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce of Iran and Kazakhstan Amir Abedi said in an interview with national Iranian TV on Thursday after the two countries held their 18th round of the joint economic commission, which started in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday.

The Iranian economic official added that "as regards banking issues, there were good talks and agreements were made between the two countries."

He also said that in the field of trade, it was agreed that Iran will hold an exhibition in Kazakhstan next year to showcase its products.

According to Abedi, the Iranian side brought up the issue of agriculture and the exports of agricultural machinery to the Eurasian country.

He added that increasing bilateral trade to up to $3 billion, which needs a roadmap as it is a strategic topic was also stressed.

He added that the two sides agreed to form committees that will hold sessions to follow up on the implementation of the agreements every three months.

