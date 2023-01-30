Iran-Syria free trade to revive within months: TPO

Iran-Syria free trade is currently inactive, said the Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak, adding that the organization is pursuing to revive this free trade with the cooperation of other institutions.

Touching upon the importance of extending and developing markets, Peyman-Pak said that market development will occur in the form of various events, such as holding exhibitions and exchanging business delegations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has started extensive cooperation with countries with complementary economies in terms of preferential and free trade, he added.

