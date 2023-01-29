Iran to generate 30K jobs for Iranians: official

The Spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade pointed out that 477 construction and production projects will be inaugurated in the country during the Fajr 10-Day occasion.

Whereby, about 30,000 jobs will be generated for Iranians, Omid Ghalibaf added.

The Iranian industry sector has seen a 4.7 hike in the first half of the Iranian calendar year starting on March 21, 2022, he stated.

Iran has registered a record of eight million jobs in the sector, he further noted.

He went on to say that Iran’s automobile sector has witnessed a 30 percent growth in the said period.

