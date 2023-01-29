  1. Iran
Iran to generate 30K jobs for Iranians: official

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Nearly 30,000 occupations are to be created for Iranians in the coming weeks, an official said.

The Spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade pointed out that 477 construction and production projects will be inaugurated in the country during the Fajr 10-Day occasion.

Whereby, about 30,000 jobs will be generated for Iranians, Omid Ghalibaf added.

The Iranian industry sector has seen a 4.7 hike in the first half of the Iranian calendar year starting on March 21, 2022, he stated.

Iran has registered a record of eight million jobs in the sector, he further noted.

He went on to say that Iran’s automobile sector has witnessed a 30 percent growth in the said period.

