The Donetsk People’s Republic has issued a statement saying that Ukrainian army forces have bombarded the towns of the area 46 times with various weapons over the past 24 hours.

The cities of Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasynuvata, Makiivka, Yakovlevka, Mineralno, and Karl Marx have been the targets of the Ukrainian army bombing over the past day.

No reports of possible damage or casualties from the bombings have been released.

The Donetsk and Luhansk Republics and the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions held referendums to join Russia from September 23 to 27, with a majority of voters agreeing to annex the regions to Russia.

AMK/PR