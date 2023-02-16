  1. World
US Army to order $993 mn worth of heavy artillery ammunition

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – The US Army is going to order almost $1 billion worth of 155 mm heavy artillery howitzer ammunition, the Defense Department announced.

"General Dynamics-Ordnance & Tactical Systems [of] Niceville, Florida and American Ordnance [of] Middletown, Iowa will compete for each order of the $993,790,373 ... contract to produce 155mm rounds," the Defense Department said on Wednesday.

The two bids from GD-OTS and American ordnance were the only ones received by the Army, the release said.

Work on fulfilling the full order will be carried out over the next five years with an estimated completion date of February 14, 2028, the release added.

