As a representative of the region's emergency services told TASS on Sunday, 18 servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces were killed and 10 more were injured.

"Yesterday, an artillery strike was carried out at the location of one of the units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of Naddnepryanskoye. As a result, the enemy's losses amounted to six units of vehicles, 18 dead soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces. Ten soldiers were injured of varying severity," the representative said.

Also at night, a 120-mm mortar with ammunition and crew was destroyed by artillery fire near the village of Lvovo, two servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces were killed, four were injured.

