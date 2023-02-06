Ukraine to replace defense minister in wartime reshuffle

Reznikov would be transferred to another ministerial job and replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR military intelligence agency, said David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker and chief of Servant of the People parliamentary bloc.

"War dictates changes in personnel policy," Arakhamia said on the Telegram messaging app.

According to Reuters, Reznikov's reshuffle would be the highest profile government change in a slew of resignations and sackings following a corruption scandal late last month and Zelenskiy's pledge for Ukraine to meet Western standards of clean governance.

Arakhamia said that Ukraine's "force" agencies - like the defense ministry - should not be headed by politicians during wartime, but people with a background in defense or security.

He added that Reznikov would be made minister of strategic industries.

MP/PR