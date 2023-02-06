Russia calls on IAEA not to make Iran-related docs public

"Once again, we always express and point to concerns when information and documents, which contain restricted data and aren’t meant for public use, are leaked to the public and turn into a news topic," the diplomat told reporters, commenting on the agency’s move to publish a confidential report on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility.

"The IAEA cannot operate like that. It points to the West’s politicization attempts. There is no reason to depart from the normal professional course on the issue," Ryabkov added.

He noted that for years, Russia had been seeing "our Western colleagues hyping up stories that require a calm and careful approach, as well as professional discussions."

Earlier, Iran criticized IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi over the publication of a confidential report on the Fordow nuclear site. The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) termed the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) disclosure of unverified information about nuclear activities in Iran’s Fordow plant as unprofessional.

