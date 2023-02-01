Eslami urges for preparing contents for IAEA chief Iran visit

"If you take a look at the US National Security Strategy document published by the Pentagon and the White House, you will see what detailed plans they have designed," Mohammad Eslami, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) told reporters after the Wednesday meeting of the Council of Ministers (cabinet).

The AEOI chief said that the enemies are intensifying their plots against Iran in different fields of economy and security.

He noted that the necessary plans and contents for the next visit of the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi need to be prepared.

"We need to prepare the content for the travel schedule so that the goals and plan of this trip are clear. He (Rafael Grossi) himself announced that he has such a trip, and he made the proposal for this trip after a secret meeting he had with the ministers of the Council of Europe and participating in their European Parliament," the top Iranian nuclear official said, adding that the words and comments made the by IAEA chief looks like those of the Zionist Israeli regime.

"Between 2020 and 2022, about 2,000 inspections were carried out by the agency, and in these three years, the number of inspections in Iran was 500; That is a quarter of all IAEA inspections." Eslami said, noting, "This is while we have 21 nuclear sites in Iran and the entire world has 730 nuclear sites and yet they still feel worried and it shows that these words are the enemy's and are part of sabotage operations and we are not going to be affected by these."

He congratulated the arrival of the Islamic Revolution anniversary and said that the AEOI will unveil a new stable isotopes factory to produce radiopharmaceuticals for patients who have cancer.

