No alternative to JCPOA, EU foreign policy chief says

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel made the comments in an interview with the American Wall Street Journal.

The EU's top diplomat admitted to the role played by former US President Donald Trump in destroying the JCPOA and claimed that there is no alternative to that agreement in order to prevent Iran from allegedly acquiring nuclear weapons.

He also repeated the Western countries' meddlesome remarks about Iran's internal affairs and the baseless claim of sending drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war, claiming that his role as the coordinator of nuclear diplomacy does not prevent exercising pressure on Tehran for its alleged actions at home or abroad.

Iran has strongly denied any deliveries of drones to Russia to use in the Ukraine war. Tehran has called for an end to the conflict through political means.

The Islamic Republic of Iran sees the western countries' accusations as part of intensified pressures aimed at pressuring it to give in to their excessive demands in the nuclear talks.

MNA