CIA chief, Zionist officials discuss Iran in Tel Aviv

Media outlets reported that Iran's nuclear program and the so-called military cooperation between Russia and Iran were the most important topics discussed between Burns and the Zionists.

During the past years, Western countries, led by the United States and the Zionist regime, have accused Iran of pursuing military goals in the country's nuclear program. Iran has firmly rejected such claims.

Iran has repeatedly stressed that as one of the signatories of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency, it has the right to achieve nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. Moreover, IAEA inspectors have visited Iran's nuclear facilities many times but have never found evidence that the country's peaceful nuclear energy program has been diverted toward military purposes.

MP/FNA14011108000023