West not Iran unwilling to revive JCPOA: Russian diplomat

Russia's permanent representative to the International Organizations in Vienna and the head of the Russian negotiating team at the Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov made the comments in an interview with the Sputnik news agency on Tuesday.

According to Ulyanov, unfortunately, under the current circumstances, JCPOA talks are stalled and no serious diplomatic negotiations have been held since September 1st.

Meanwhile, the Russian diplomat said that it is too early to say that the JCPOA is dead as there is still a chance to revive the JCPOA, and this requires a political decision by all JCPOA parties to return to the negotiating table.

He went on to note that Iran has the political will to end the deadlock, and China and Russia have also shown such a willingness, but it is the western parties that have not shown such a political will so far.

The Russian diplomat put the blame on Washington for Iran's decision to develop its nuclear program far beyond the 2015 nuclear deal, while noting that the steps Iran took away from the deal can still be reversed.

He said that Iranian nuclear activities are under the IAEA monitoring and the steps it has taken beyond the JCPOA are all reversible, and such a thing does not require many actions and only requires returning to the negotiating table and reviving the nuclear agreement.

