AEOI chief rejects IAEA report over change in enrichment

The previous inspectors attended the place (Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant) and after the explanations given to them, the mentioned inspector realized his mistake and after their coordination with the agency's secretariat, the issue was practically resolved, Eslami stated.

In addition, today, a letter was sent from the AEOI's Safeguard Office in response to the agency's previous letter in this regard, he added.

On Wednesday, media outlets quoted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as saying in a confidential report that Iran is enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity at its Fordow nuclear site.

The UN nuclear watchdog chided Iran in a confidential report seen by Reuters on Wednesday for making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the two cascades of IR-6 centrifuges enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity at its Fordow plant.

