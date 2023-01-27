Israel real source of proliferation in region: Iran

Addressing the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva on Thursday, Ali Bahraini noted that the West has long blocked efforts to establish a nuclear weapon free zone in the Middle East, Press TV reported.

Israel, which pursues a policy of deliberate ambiguity about its nuclear weapons, is estimated to possess 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, making it the sole possessor of non-conventional arms in West Asia.

The illegitimate entity has, however, refused to either allow inspections of its military nuclear facilities or sign the NPT.

What has emboldened Tel Aviv to accelerate its nuclear activities, according to observers, is the support from the United States and Europe, the two parties most critical of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The envoy also the long stalemate in the Conference on Disarmament can be resolved if nuclear weapon states show "political will" for observing their obligations.

Elsewhere, the Iranian envoy rejected the accusations that representatives of the European Union and Germany had leveled against Iran in the conference on January 24 about alleged drone deliveries to Russia and Iran's missile program.

Referring to the war in Ukraine, the envoy said "Iran's position has been clear and consistent" since the start of the conflict.

MNA/PR