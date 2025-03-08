Gaza death toll from Israeli aggression has risen to 48,453

In its statistical report on Palestinian martyrs and wounded in the Gaza Strip, the Ministry said, “Seven martyrs have arrived in hospitals in the Gaza Strip in the past 48 hours, one of whom was recovered from the rubble and six others have been martyred, Al Jazeera reported.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

