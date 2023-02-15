Iran enjoys world's highest steel production growth

Saying that currently, Iran produces 28 million tons of steel per year, Soltani stressed that the steel production capacity in the country should reach 55 million tons within several years, which is accessible.

The annual growth of steel production in Iran is 8%, he told IRNA New Agency, adding that currently, about 15 steel projects are being implemented and built in the country, and with their exploitation, we will reach the actual production of 35 million tons within several years.

While the global value of each ton of steel is $600, up to $75 to $80 are spent to produce each ton in Iran, Soltani continued, stressing that the steel in Iran is very profitable.

