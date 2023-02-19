Iran sees 2nd biggest growth in producing steel

Iran, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Pakistan, Argentina, Algeria, and the UAE are countries whose steel production saw a surge in 2022 compared to 2021, a member of the board of directors of Tehran iron and steel guild association told IRIB.

Mohammad Sadegh Chitsaz added that with a 10.9 percent hike, Pakistan stands in first place in steel production.

Malaysia and Iran have come second in this regard, he further noted.

Steel exports account for 2,685,000 tons in the current year, marking a two percent decrease compared to the preceding year, he underlined.

Reportedly, Iran has still remained among the top 10 steel-producing countries in the world, the World Steel Association reported.

The Iranian Steel industry has been constantly developing over the past years against all the pressures and obstacles created by outside forces like the US sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak that has severely affected the performance of the world’s top producers.

It is proven based on the reports and statistics released by international bodies and also the Iranian sources that Iran’s strong steel sector cannot be hit by the sanctions.

