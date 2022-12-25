Iran’s crude steel output rises 8.5% to 27.9m tons

steel mills produced a total of 27.9 million tons of crude steel during from the beginning of 2022 until November, registering an 8.5% rise compared with the corresponding period of 2021, the latest data released by the World Steel Association show.

Its November output hit 2.9 million tons, registering a 3.9% year-on-year rise, Financial Tribune reported.

In terms of world ranking, Iran maintained its global standing as the world’s 10th biggest crude steelmaker.

China was the world’s largest producer during the 11-month period with 935.1 million tons of steel output, down 1.4%. It was followed by India with 114.2 million tons (up 6%), Japan with 82.3 million tons (down 6.9%), the United States with 74.4 million tons (down 5.5%), Russia with 65.9 million tons (down 7%), South Korea with 60.6 million tons (down 6.1%), Germany with 34.2 million tons (down 7.9%) and Turkey with 32.5 million tons (down 12.3%).

MNA