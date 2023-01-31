EU sanctions Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries

The Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries Corporation (HESA) has been added to the EU’s Russia sanctions list for its alleged involvement in the development and delivery of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to Russia.

In July 2010, HESA was designated under the EU’s Iran nuclear proliferation sanctions. It is also listed in the UK, US, Australia and Canada.

Iran has strongly denied any deliveries of drones to Russia to use in the Ukraine war. Tehran has called for an end to the conflict through political means.

The Islamic Republic of Iran sees the western countries' accusations as part of intensified pressures aimed at pressuring it to give in to the West's excessive demands in the nuclear talks.

This was the third time Iran was put under more sanctions by the Western states and their allies on Tuesday. Prior to this, the US and Australia announced more sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities under the same pretext of drone deliveries to Moscow and alleged human rights violations during the crackdown on the rioters they used to back in autumn in Iran.

MNA