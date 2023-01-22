Western arms deliveries to Kyiv to lead to global disaster

"Offensive weapons deliveries to the Kyiv regime will lead to a global catastrophe. In the event Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, a retaliatory response with more powerful weapons will follow," Volodin said on Telegram, Sputnik reported.

He emphasized that members of the US Congress, lawmakers of the German parliament, the French National Assembly and other European parliaments "should realize their responsibility to humanity."

"With their decisions, Washington and Brussels are leading the world to a terrible war, to completely different hostilities than today, when strikes are carried out solely on the military and critical infrastructure of the Kyiv regime. Given the technological superiority of Russian weapons, foreign politicians making such decisions [arms supply to Kyiv] need to understand that this could end in a global tragedy that will destroy their countries," Volodin said.

He added that since nuclear powers have never faced a situation that threatens the security of their citizens and the territorial integrity of the country, it is untenable to argue about the non-use of mass-destruction weapons in local conflicts in the past.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine since the start of the Ukraine war on February 24, 2022. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kyiv.

MNA/PR