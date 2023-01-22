  1. World
Ukraine receives first Sea King helicopter from UK

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – The Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday that Sea King helicopters donated by the UK have arrived in Ukraine.

“It is a strong reinforcement for the Ukrainian Navy. Our cooperation will continue to increase,” Reznikov said on Twitter, thanking his British counterpart Ben Wallace. 

Reznikov didn't specify the number of helicopters obtained.

In November, Wallace announced sending three Sea King helicopters to Ukraine, noting that some had already been derived. This statement was followed by a promise to train 10 Ukrainian military crews to use Sea King helicopters, “enhancing their search and rescue capabilities.”

