West tries to use Kyiv against Minsk: Belarusian president

"Today, security for us, not only for Russia, is even more important. You know the designs of our Western neighbors. Not only Ukraine. They are trying to use Ukraine against Belarus as well. But what I find amazing and pleasantly surprising is that Ukraine is still holding on. It refrains from provocations against Belarus. Although our Western neighbors are actively pushing it. You know who," Lukashenko said on Thursday at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to the Belarusian news agency BelTA.

He focused the attention on how important security issues were for Belarus at the moment. Lukashenko stressed that "therefore, we will have to endure this period."

"Last year showed that we will manage. We adhere to the same stance," the Belarusian leader said.

MNA/PR