Jan 19, 2023, 12:11 PM

Medvedev warns of nuclear war if Russia defeated in Ukraine

Medvedev warns of nuclear war if Russia defeated in Ukraine

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Former Russian President Medvedev said on Thursday "defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war", referring to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

In a post on Telegram discussing NATO support for the Ukrainian military, Medvedev said, "Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends."

Speaking on Wednesday during a visit to a factory in St Petersburg that makes air defence systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had “no doubt” Russia would emerge victorious in the conflict. “The unity and solidarity of the Russian people … the courage and heroism of our fighters and, of course, the work of the military-industrial complex” will ensure success in the conflict, he said.

