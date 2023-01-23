Current atmosphere discourages Russia-US strategic arms talks

"Not so far," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, replying to a question about the new date for the consultative commission’s session, according to TASS.

"The present situation is discouraging for setting a new date, especially considering this escalation trend both in the US actions and rhetoric," he stressed.

The United States is constantly provoking Russia, Ryabkov said.

"They wait for the moment that our reaction may lead to some disruption, which will surely not be the case, but the situation, the atmosphere, is also an important thing," he said.

"Correspondingly, they should not expect business and affairs in this sphere as usual," the high-ranking Russian diplomat stressed.

