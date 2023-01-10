Belgium summons Iranian ambassador

Belgian foreign minister "Hadja Lahbib" condemned Tehran's action in trying to maintain the security of its citizens on Twitter with the false claim of "arbitrary detention" of "Olivier Vandecasteele" in Iran.

Western media including Reuters have cited Iranian media as reporting that Iran has sentenced the Belgian national to 40 years in jail and 74 lashes for charges including spying.

It has been reported that in addition to espionage charges, Vandecasteele has been convicted by Iranian courts on charges of money laundering and smuggling a large amount of US dollars out of the country to hand him over a total of 40 years in prison.

It is reported that the Belgian national has the chance to object to his sentence in an appeal court.

