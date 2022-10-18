Borrell’s remarks show racism, West cultural-moral decline

Qatari Minister of Interior Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari, in response to the statements of EU Foreign Policy Chief, who likened Europe to a garden and the world outside the Europe to a jungle, called his statement as ‘racist’.

Statement of the EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell indicated racism, imbalance and cultural-moral decline, he added.

The West lacks leaders who are capable of making courageous decisions, the decisions that must be in consistence with their capabilities and the reality of the West after the end of the colonial exploitation of the Southwest world, he said, adding that Where is the West going and where is it taking the world?"

Earlier, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) described Borrell's remarks as "racist". While condemning the statement, the United Arab Emirates summoned EU ambassador in Abu Dhabi to formally lodge its protest.

Stating that such statements are "inappropriate and discriminatory", the UAE Foreign Ministry added that Borrell's racist statements are rejected. These statements worsen the situation of tolerance and discrimination in the world.

In a speech in Belgium on Monday, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell described the world outside Europe as a potentially violent "jungle".

