Canada sanctions Iran again in yet another futile move

Canada's foreign minister Mélanie Joly announced that Ottawa has sanctioned 2 individuals and 3 Iranian entities for the alleged human rights violations during the crackdown on the recent foreign-backed riots in Iran.

The move came a few hours after the UK, France and Germany in a cooardinated meddlesome move, announced the summoning of Iranian diplomats in their respective capitals under a similar pretext.

Since sporadic foreign-backed riots started in Iran, Western countries led by the United States started to tighten sanctions against Iran's judicial and other authorities in a bid to continue the riots they instigated.