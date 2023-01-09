  1. Politics
Canada sanctions Iran again in yet another futile move

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Canada's foreign minister announced on Monday new sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities.

Canada's foreign minister  Mélanie Joly announced that Ottawa has sanctioned 2 individuals and 3 Iranian entities for the alleged human rights violations during the crackdown on the recent foreign-backed riots in Iran.

The move came a few hours after the UK, France and Germany in a cooardinated meddlesome move, announced the summoning of Iranian diplomats in their respective capitals under a similar pretext.

Since sporadic foreign-backed riots started in Iran, Western countries led by the United States started to tighten sanctions against Iran's judicial and other authorities in a bid to continue the riots they instigated.

