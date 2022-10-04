Brussels court lifts ban on extraditing diplomat to Iran

A Belgian media claims that a court in this country has canceled the ban on the extradition of "Asadollah Asadi", an Iranian diplomat working in Iranian Embassy in Vienna (Third Secretary of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Vienna, Austria) to Iran.

Four years ago, Asadollah Asadi was arrested and transferred to Belgium on the charge of planning an attack on the meeting of MKO terrorist group in Paris. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

On July 22, 2022, the Belgian Court temporarily banned the transfer of Asadollah Asadi who was detained in a completely illegal process and in violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention, to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This verdict was issued a few days before the representatives of the Belgian parliament approved a treaty with Iran that allowed prisoners from both sides to serve their sentences in their countries.

This treaty was approved while the opposition groups and even the representatives of the American Congress had used all their efforts to interfere in the progress of this humanitarian plan.

On July 18, Deputy Head of International Affairs of the Judiciary and Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi described the arrest and imprisonment of Iranian national Asadollah Assadi in Germany as in violation of 1963 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Iranian diplomat was convicted of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against the exiled MKO terror group, which has brutally assassinated and killed more than 12,000 Iranian officials and civilians since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

