Iran, Belgium FMs discuss mutual ties, regional, intl. issues

The longstanding relations between Iran and Belgium is a suitable basis for the continuation of constructive interaction and cooperation between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian stated.

During the phone talk, the two sides emphasized the need for strengthening bilateral relations in all fields.

Iran’s top diplomat welcomed the development of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Belgium in various political, economic and cultural fields based on mutual respect and interests.

The Belgian foreign minister, for her part, pointed to the history of the significance of amicable relations between the two countries and the key role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and added that continuation of contacts and getting awareness of the realities of Iran can play an important role in having an accurate understanding of the developments.

The two foreign ministers exchanged their views on the most important issues of bilateral relations including consular issues.

MA/5654671