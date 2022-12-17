  1. World
Belgians protest against rising fuel prices (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Almost 17,000 people turned up for a demonstration in Brussels against the rising fuel prices and also for better pay.

Over 15,000 demonstrators braved the bitter cold in Brussels to call for more measures to shield them from high energy prices and better pay to counter runaway inflation, Euronews reported.

The protests, backed by the three main unions, disrupted public services throughout Belgium, especially rail and subway systems in and around the capital as well as Brussels international airport.

With people increasingly under pressure from high prices, the unions demanded pay increases at a time when companies such as energy giants are making massive profits. They're asking for a freeze in energy prices and increased taxation on capital.

“We won't stop unless workers get what they deserve,” the unions said in a statement.

Meanwhile, demonstrators in several cities across Italy took to the streets after two of the country's largest unions, CGIL and UIL, staged a one-day walkout.

